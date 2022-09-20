Guyana: Country Profile (as of June 2022)

SOCIOECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Guyana’s economy grew by an extraordinary 43.5 per cent in 2020, boosted by the introduction of the oil sector, outweighing the negative impacts of the pandemic on the economy.5 The Guyanese economy was expected to grow by nearly 21 per cent in 2021,6 followed by a projected 49 per cent growth rate in 2022.5 Still, livelihood conditions and food security have deteriorated for large segments of the population amid the pandemic.

According to a WFP-led survey in 2022 February, 65 per cent of respondents reported disruptions in livelihoods and 56 per cent reduced or lost income. Meanwhile, 36 per cent reported reduced food consumption and nearly all (98 per cent) of respondents observed increased food prices.