29 Jan 2020

GIEWS Country Brief: Guyana 28-January-2020

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (184.36 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Rice production in 2019 forecast at near‑record level

  • Rice exports expected to increase in 2019/20 marketing year

Rice production in 2019 officially estimated at near‑record level

The 2019 paddy production, including the second season crop harvested last November, is officially estimated at a near‑record level of 1.05 million tonnes, 10 percent above the previous five‑year average. The bumper output reflects record high yields that benefitted by good rainfall in the second and third quarters of 2019 and the provision of improved extension services such as pest/disease control and water management provided by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

Planting of the 2020 first season paddy is ongoing under favourable conditions. Strong demand for exports in 2019 which improved financial gains for farmers are expected to contribute to an increase in the area sown in 2020.

Rice exports estimated well above average in 2019/20 marketing year

Rice is the country’s third most important export commodity, after gold and cargo containers, with about half of the annual production being exported. Rice exports in the 2019/20 marketing year (January/December) are officially estimated at 527 000 tonnes, 20 percent above the last five‑year average, following the good outputs gathered in 2019. The major importers of Guyanese rice in 2019 include Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of): 34 percent, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM): 13 percent and Portugal: 12 percent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.