GIEWS Country Brief: Guyana 28-January-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Rice production in 2019 forecast at near‑record level

Rice exports expected to increase in 2019/20 marketing year

The 2019 paddy production, including the second season crop harvested last November, is officially estimated at a near‑record level of 1.05 million tonnes, 10 percent above the previous five‑year average. The bumper output reflects record high yields that benefitted by good rainfall in the second and third quarters of 2019 and the provision of improved extension services such as pest/disease control and water management provided by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

Planting of the 2020 first season paddy is ongoing under favourable conditions. Strong demand for exports in 2019 which improved financial gains for farmers are expected to contribute to an increase in the area sown in 2020.

Rice exports estimated well above average in 2019/20 marketing year

Rice is the country’s third most important export commodity, after gold and cargo containers, with about half of the annual production being exported. Rice exports in the 2019/20 marketing year (January/December) are officially estimated at 527 000 tonnes, 20 percent above the last five‑year average, following the good outputs gathered in 2019. The major importers of Guyanese rice in 2019 include Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of): 34 percent, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM): 13 percent and Portugal: 12 percent.