GIEWS Country Brief: Guyana 24-September-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Paddy production in 2021 anticipated at average level

Harvesting of the 2021 second season paddy crop is about to start in October with about a one‑month delay. The delay was caused by heavy rains between mid‑May and end‑June that affected land preparation and planting operations in the major producing regions 5 and 6. As a result of excessive moisture and waterlogging, the planted area in the second season is officially estimated at a below‑average level of 75 000 hectares.

The first season crops that account for half of the annual output were harvested in the April‑June period and production is estimated at record levels due to large plantings and above‑average yields. Heavy rains during harvesting operations caused an estimated loss of about 3 percent of the seasonal output.

The 2021 aggregate paddy production is forecast at an average level of 965 000 tonnes, nearly 10 percent below the bumper production gathered in 2020. Paddy production has been increasing during the last four years due to the expanded planted area, prompted by strong demand for exports. Crop yields also have been generally increasing as the technical guidance provided by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) improved farming practices.

Rice exports forecast at high levels in 2021 marketing year

Rice is the country’s most important exportable agricultural commodity, with about half of the annual production being exported. Rice exports have been steadily increasing over the last four years on account of large exportable surpluses. During the first half of 2021, about 280 000 tonnes of rice have been exported. Exports in the 2021 marketing year (January/December) are forecast at above‑average levels of about 500 000 tonnes.