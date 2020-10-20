GIEWS Country Brief: Guyana 20-October-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Paddy production anticipated at record level in 2020

Rice exports expected to continue to rise in 2020 marketing year

Harvesting of the 2020 second season paddy crop is ongoing and production is expected at an above‑average level. The 2020 paddy output is officially anticipated at a record level of 1.1 million tonnes, including the first season crop harvested in the first half of 2020. Paddy production has been increasing in the past four years reflecting large plantings due to improved financial gains for farmers, prompted by strong demand for exports. The improvement of extension services of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) and the expanding of public agricultural investments supported crop yields.

Weather forecasts indicate average to slightly above‑average rainfall amounts in the November‑December period, providing conducive conditions for planting operations of the 2021 first season paddy crop.

Rice is the country’s fourth most important exported commodity, after gold, aluminium ore and cargo containers (designed for transport mode), with about half of the annual production being exported. Rice exports have been on the rise over the past three years due to increasing production and are forecast to continue rising in the 2020 marketing year (January/December). Rice exports in the January‑August period exceeded the record high exports in the same period in the previous year, with the major destinations being the European Union and Latin America. Rice exports in 2020 are forecast at 530 000 tonnes, more than 20 percent above the last five‑year average.