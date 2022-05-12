GIEWS Country Brief: Guyana 12-May-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Production of 2022 first paddy crop expected at above-average level

• Rice exports forecast at high levels in 2022 marketing year

Production of 2022 first paddy crop expected at above-average level

Harvesting of the 2022 first paddy crop, which accounts for about half of the annual output, is ongoing and yields were reportedly good. This is due to the use of an improved seed variety and the targeted technical guidance provided by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) to farmers that have previously obtained low-yield crops. The planted area is officially estimated at an above-average 95 000 hectares. As a result, the 2022 paddy production is expected at an above-average level, showing a substantial recovery from the flood-affected 2021 output.

Planting of the 2022 second paddy crop will start in mid-May and an above-average 93 000 hectares are expected to be sown.

Precipitation amounts are forecast at above-average levels during the May and July period and the government is implementing a series of measures to protect crops in case of flooding. These include, elevating riverbanks and increasing drainage capacities by utilizing a greater number of pumps for longer hours. In order to achieve this, budgets allocated for the agricultural sector in 2022 has been increased by 16 percent compared to 2021.

Rice exports forecast at high levels in 2022 marketing year

Rice is the country’s most important exportable agricultural commodity, with about half of the annual production being exported. With the exception of 2021 when crops were affected by floods, rice exports have been steadily increasing since 2017 on account of the availability of large exportable surpluses. If the expected above-average output materializes, rice exports in the 2022 (January/December) marketing year are anticipated to rebound to above-average levels.