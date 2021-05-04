GIEWS Country Brief: Guyana 04-May-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Paddy production forecast at record level in 2021

Rice exports forecast to continue to increase in 2021 marketing year

Harvesting of the 2021 first season paddy crop, which accounts for half of the annual production, is ongoing. It started with some delay due to heavy rainfall that affected operations. Production of the first season is officially anticipated at an above‑average level, attributed to an increased cultivation area due to improved financial gains of farmers, prompted by strong demand for exports. Crop yields have been generally increasing over the last five years, supported by the technical guidance provided by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) to improve farming practices. According to the GRDB, production prospects for the 2021 second season paddy, whose planting operations just started in May, are also favourable and the 2021 aggregate output could reach a record level of 1.12 million tonnes.

Rice is the country’s fourth most important exported commodity, after gold, aluminium ore and cargo containers, with about half of the annual production being exported. Rice exports have been steadily increasing over the last four years and are forecast to continue to increase in the 2021 marketing year (January/December). The 2021 rice exports are forecast at 545 000 tonnes, with the major destinations being the European Union and Latin America.