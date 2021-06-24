Flooding in Guyana and Suriname: Situation Report No 2, 23 June 2021

A Tropical Wave embedded within the ITCZ affected Guyana resulting in heavy rainfall during the month of May into June 2021. Over the past two days, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has continued to receive reports of flooding across the country. Through the powers conferred upon the Head of State by Article 99 of the Constitution, the President, His Excellency Mohammed Irfaan Ali declared a disaster in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana by virtue of flooding on June 9, 2021. This proclamation was published in the Official Gazette on June 10, 2021.