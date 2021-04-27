DTM Guyana — Flow Monitoring Surveys Of Venezuelan Nationals in the region of Mahdia (January 2020)

INTRODUCTION

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean Region are currently experiencing the largest population movement in its modern history due to the immense outflow of migrants and refugees from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (hereafter referred to as Venezuela). This is, as a result of the Venezuelan situation and Guyana as a bordering country is also affected. There is an increase in the movement of migrants from Venezuela into its territory. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is currently assisting the Government of Guyana and other humanitarian actors in monitoring the situation using the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

The DTM is a system to track and monitor displacement that is designed to create a profile of the migrant population and to obtain a better understanding of their migratory routes, economic and labour situation, living conditions and main protection needs. This analysis allows stakeholders to use evidence-based decision making to support the population arriving from Venezuela, as well as the receiving communities. This report uses data from a DTM round carried out in the town of Mahdia, Region 8, in January 2020. It was funded by the US Department of State – Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (BPRM) and implemented by IOM.