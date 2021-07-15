DTM Guyana — Flow Monitoring Surveys Of Venezuelan Nationals in the region of Mabaruma, Region One (January - February 2021)

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The location of this round of DTM is Barima Waini, here after referred to as Region One, which is located in the northern part of Guyana and borders the Delta Amacuro region of Venezuela. These two regions are connected by a series of rivers including the Imbotero, Amacuro, Barima and Aruka rivers.

The following areas were identified as flow monitoring points: Mabaruma, Kumaka, Imbotero, Smith’s Creek, Hobo Hill, Khan Hill, Whitewater, Blackwater, Kamwatta and Yarakita.

The analysis of all the data collected has led us to the following analysis. The results are only indicative of the characteristics of the surveyed population.