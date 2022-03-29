DTM Guyana - Flow Monitoring Surveys Of Venezuelan Nationals in Guyana, Round 4 (September - December 2021)

I. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

For this exercise of data collection on Venezuelan migrants in Guyana, Snowballing was the selected method of obtaining a sample size, interviews were done in person by going house to house, visiting shelters, businesses where migrants work, locations where migrants frequent and small migrant communities. Regions one, two, three, four, seven and nine were visited by IOM-led enumerator teams, demographics of migrants interviewed were Venezuelans, Guyanese returnees and Indigenous Venezuelans. From September 1st to December 14th, 2021, a total of 1,363 respondents participated in the data collection activity.