DTM Guyana — Flow Monitoring Surveys Of Venezuelan Nationals Compilation Report (May 2018 — October 2019)

1 INTRODUCTION

Traditionally Guyana has been a source of migrants to other English-speaking territories in the Caribbean, and further afield to the United States of America and Canada. However, the Latin America and Caribbean region is currently going through the largest population movement in its modern history due to the immense outflow of refugees and migrants from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (hereafter referred to as Venezuela). As part of this, Guyana is seeing an increase in the migration of Venezuelans and returning Guyanese into Guyana.

Within this context, the Government of Guyana expressed the need to monitor the current situation. Subsequently, IOM implemented the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) between May 2018 and October 2019. The DTM is designed to create a profile of the Venezuelan population and returning Guyanese nationals who previously resided in Venezuela and to obtain a better understanding of their migratory routes, economic and labor situation, living conditions and main protection needs. This analysis can inform stakeholders such as governmental entities and humanitarian actors use evidence-based decision making to support the population arriving from Venezuela. This compilation of data comes from several DTM rounds which were all funded by the US Department of State – Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (BPRM) and implemented by IOM.