Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) – Guyana: Flow Monitoring at the border with Venezuela, Flow Monitoring Report (March 2018)

KEY FACTS AND FIGURES

2 regions in Guyana, sharing their borders with Venezuela, were monitored by IOM enumerators.

120 interviews (corresponding to 948 individuals) were conducted by IOM enumerators.

100% of interviewees indicated that they used a boat to get to Guyana.

In 100% of the interviews, economic migration was indicated as the reason for migrating.

CONTEXT

The current political and economic situation in Venezuela is forcing a high number of Venezuelans to cross to neighboring countries in search of medicine, food, hygiene kits or hygienic supplies and work, in the hope of improving their economic situation.

It is important to identify migration trends to support governments and relevant institutions in delivering assistance to migrants and to avoid any form of sexual exploitation, xenophobia, misconduct and abuse, and for receiving communities the collapse of health system, schools, housing, security etc. due to the increase on demand of services.

IOM deployed a team of enumerators to assess the trend of Venezuelan migrants in the areas of Bartica and Etheringbang, close to the source of the Cuyuni River, located in region 7 of Guyana.

In the Etheringbang and San Martin border areas, dynamic mobility patterns can be observer, the Cuyuni River is used by small-scale informal traders. In addition, this area, which is controlled by government security forces, is a mining zone that attracts Venezuelans in search for economic opportunities