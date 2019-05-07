07 May 2019

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) – Guyana: Flow Monitoring at the border with Venezuela, Flow Monitoring Report (March 2018)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (398.24 KB)

KEY FACTS AND FIGURES

  • 2 regions in Guyana, sharing their borders with Venezuela, were monitored by IOM enumerators.

  • 120 interviews (corresponding to 948 individuals) were conducted by IOM enumerators.

  • 100% of interviewees indicated that they used a boat to get to Guyana.

  • In 100% of the interviews, economic migration was indicated as the reason for migrating.

CONTEXT

The current political and economic situation in Venezuela is forcing a high number of Venezuelans to cross to neighboring countries in search of medicine, food, hygiene kits or hygienic supplies and work, in the hope of improving their economic situation.

It is important to identify migration trends to support governments and relevant institutions in delivering assistance to migrants and to avoid any form of sexual exploitation, xenophobia, misconduct and abuse, and for receiving communities the collapse of health system, schools, housing, security etc. due to the increase on demand of services.

IOM deployed a team of enumerators to assess the trend of Venezuelan migrants in the areas of Bartica and Etheringbang, close to the source of the Cuyuni River, located in region 7 of Guyana.
In the Etheringbang and San Martin border areas, dynamic mobility patterns can be observer, the Cuyuni River is used by small-scale informal traders. In addition, this area, which is controlled by government security forces, is a mining zone that attracts Venezuelans in search for economic opportunities

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.