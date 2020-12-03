Common messages for the Caribbean - R4V Sub-Regional Coordination Platform (November 2020)

These messages constitute a brief explanation of the current situation with regards to Venezuelan refugees and migrants and the response of R4V to their needs and vulnerabilities. They can be used to inform public opinion and advocate with all relevant stakeholders, including media and governments.

Overall Context

The current situation in Venezuela has led to a mixed outflow of refugees and migrants (regardless of legal status) into neighbouring countries and beyond, with over 5.4 million Venezuelans to date1 having left their country. The displacement of Venezuelan nationals within a short period of time is the largest population movement in the recent history of Latin America and the Caribbean. This flow comprises both refugees and migrants from Venezuela and returning Guyanese.

Venezuelans continue to leave their country for many reasons, including insecurity, violence, persecution, threats, lack of access to food, medicine and essential services, as well as loss of livelihoods and lack of effective national protection systems resulting from the current political and socio-economic situation in the country. Specific groups of Venezuelans are particularly vulnerable during displacement, including unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), survivors, or those at-risk of gender-based violence (GBV), single women, people living with physical or mental disabilities, as well as victims of human trafficking (VoTs).

Inter-Agency Coordination Platform

In April 2018, the United Nations Secretary General tasked the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in accordance with their respective functions and mandates, with establishing a Regional Inter-Agency Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela to lead and coordinate the response, including analysis, strategic planning and operational interventions. Within the framework of the Regional Inter-Agency Platform, the Sub-Regional Platform was established for the Caribbean in April 2019, covering Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Caribbean Sub-Regional Context

Since 2017, the Caribbean continues to experience increasing numbers of arrivals despite the introduction of restrictions to access territories. Measures include visa requirements and temporary closure of borders with Venezuela in most sub-regional countries and have been more strictly enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2020 a total of 195,800 Venezuelan refugees and migrants are living in the region. Varying responses to the influx of refugees and migrants from Venezuela have been adopted by different Caribbean states, and take into consideration their geography, language, legal and socioeconomic background, limited size and absorption capacity. Growing concerns about the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela arriving in the Caribbean, coupled with the continuing deterioration of the situation in Venezuela, have led to pushbacks in the region. This includes cases of non-admission, removals and deportations without granting access to asylum procedures or protection screenings in many instances. Limited or no access of partners to immigration detention facilities also remains a concern.