WFP Guinea Country Brief, September 2021

WFP operations were temporarily interrupted after the National Committee for Rally and Development (CNRD) unseated the President of Guinea on 5 September, and subsequently announced the suspension of the Constitution, the dissolution of the Government, and the closure of borders. These incidents caused a temporary interruption in WFP’s collaboration with various ministries, negatively impacting WFP’s activities in the country. As of 30 September, Guinea's borders have been reopened and the security situation remains calm.

On 16 September, Guinea's Ministry of Health declared the end of the Marburg virus disease outbreak after having recorded no new cases over the past 42 days. The virus was confirmed on 9 August, marking the first time the disease had ever emerged in Guinea and in West Africa. WFP provided logistics assistance through the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).

Under the RESIGUI project, WFP completed the planning phase for the distribution of cash-based transfers (USD 1,485,558 in total) to 1,492 households (including 2,334 women). To be distributed in October, this assistance will support food-insecure people as part of WFP’s crisis response, recovery and resilience building activities.

WFP provided nutrition assistance to 1,500 children aged 6-59 months, as well as 800 pregnant and lactating women and girls for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) across the country. In addition, food and nutrition assistance was provided to 1,003 beneficiaries (52 percent women and 48 percent men) living with HIV and Tuberculosis in Conakry, Labé, Boké Kissidougou, Nzerekore and Faranah.

WFP is having new strategic collaboration with private sector partners to back a new initiative aimed at supporting the continuity of WFP’s school feeding programme in Guinea.

On 29 September 2021, WFP participated in a workshop to launch the Regional Rice Value Chain Project (RRVCP), funded by the Islamic Development Bank, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, and the Government of Guinea. The project aims to reduce Guinea’s heavy reliance on the import of rice, enhance economic growth through improved production, processing, and marketing, as well as enhance private sector participation in the rice value chain.

WFP continued to provide air transport services to N’zerekore and Kankan, transporting humanitarian personnel and equipment in support of the Government and humanitarian/development partners through the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS). In September, a total of 85 passengers and 3,620 [please provide weight in metric tons] of light cargo.