WFP Guinea Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

101 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,470,229 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.4 m six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements

13,815 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

• Through its food assistance for assets (FFA) activities under the RESIGUI project, WFP provided USD 1,470,229 cash-based transfers to 7,385 households (including 2,292 women) and 50 people (48 women and 2 men) living with HIV as part of WFP’s crisis response, recovery and resilience building activities.

• WFP provided nutrition assistance to 1,374 children aged 6- 59 months, as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) across the country. In addition, the monitoring of food and nutrition assistance continues in the regions in Conakry, Labé, Boké Kissidougou, Nzerekore and Faranah.

• Through the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), WFP Guinea offers safe, reliable and cost-efficient passenger and light cargo transport for the Government and the wider humanitarian community to and from N’zerekore and Kankan. In October, a total of 152 passengers and 1.8 metric tons of light cargo were transported.

• Food deliveries to schools for the new school year which started on 21 October 2021 are underway. As of 30 October, WFP has delivered 145 metric tons of food out of 655 mt planned to 152 schools (20 percent) out of 774 programmed over three months starting from October.