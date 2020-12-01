WFP Guinea Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

61 247 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 15.5 m six months (November 2020- April 2021) net funding requirements

15 317 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

Security situation

• In Guinea, the presidential elections took place on 18 October 2020 and were followed by violent demonstrations.

Electricity cuts and severe internet disruptions put communication to a halt. WFP non-essential missions in the field were cancelled. At the end of October, the security situation was relatively calm.

Crisis response activities

• The project to assist vulnerable households affected by the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 in collaboration with the Agence nationale d’inclusion économique et sociale (ANIES) was suspended because of the presidential election in October.

• In October, under the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) project, 22.3 mt of rice, 2 230 masks, and 2 676 pieces of soaps were distributed to 446 households vulnerable to the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with the Ministère de l'Action Sociale, de la Promotion Féminine et de l'Enfance in Conakry, Boké and Kankan.

• The distribution of health kits in collaboration with the Agence nationale de sécurité sanitaire (ANSS) was suspended and should resume when a new national sanitary strategy against the COVID-19 is launched since the previous strategy “stop COVID-19 in 60 days” has expired.

School feeding

• The new semester should begin on 16 November. Planning and preparation work for the reopening of Guinean schools is ongoing.

Food assistance for assets

• In October, an amount of GNF 699 660 000 (USD 71 999.630)

Cash Based Transfer (CBT) was planned for 1 690 beneficiaries of 338 households under the RISIGUI project, through which WFP supports food-insecure people in crisis response, recovery and resilience strengthening.

• On 30 October, a transfer of GNF 117 990 000 (USD 12 142) was made to 285 beneficiaries of 57 households under the RESIGUI project.