WFP Guinea Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

278 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 00 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0.4 m six months (November 2019-April 2020) net funding requirements

122.686 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

• A call for tender was published to select implementing partners for Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) and food assistance for assets (FFA) activities for the period October 2019-January 2020. The Committee for the selection of cooperating partners selected eight offers from national NGOs. Field level agreements (FLAs) are being prepared and project implementation is due to start in November covering eight prefectures and a total of 5,520 SAMS and FFA beneficiaries.

• The targeting of SAMS beneficiaries for the period 2019-2022 is underway with the objective to identify 5,300 beneficiaries in alignment with the Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) and country office-specific targeting criteria (including women and youth participation and farm land holding size) - to identify villages and farmers’ organizations.

• A three-year SAMS and FFA integrated project plan, aligned with the seasonal calendar and following a “smallholder graduation model” (from food insecurity to profitable market engagement), has been developed.

• Following the resumption of schools, canteens are again functional providing hot meals to children in 96 percent of the WFP assisted schools where 1,152 mt of food were delivered.

• Malnutrition treatment and prevention activities are ongoing in the regions of Labe and Kankan accompanied by focus group sessions on Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC).

• WFP continues to provide assistance for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) for children aged 6-59 months and ARV patients along with their households in the region of Boké, Kankan, NZerekore, Labe and Conakry