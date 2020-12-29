WFP Guinea Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

379 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.4 m six months (December 2020- May 2021) net funding requirements

9,621 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

Crisis response activities

• The project to assist vulnerable households affected by the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 in collaboration with the Agence nationale d’inclusion économique et sociale (ANIES) resumed at the end of November. It was suspended because of the presidential elections. The second round of distribution was planned for 15,120 households with 894 mt of rice and oil. The distribution to beneficiaries began in Conakry at the end of November. A total of 700 mt of rice and oil was distributed.

• In November, under the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) project, the planification of distribution to beneficiaries in Boké and Kankan was finalized for 736 households. However, the distribution was suspended because of the socio-economic effects of the presidential elections. A total of 12,563 beneficiaries exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic receive assistance under this project.

School feeding

• According to the updates from the Ministry of Education, the students were supposed to go back to school on 1 December. 600 mt of food was distributed to targeted schools as the preparation of the beginning of new semester.

Food assistance for assets

• In November, 1,405 beneficiaries (281 households) in N’zérékoré received GNF 581,670,000 (USD 59,857.68) as cashbased transfers (CBT) under the project RESIGUI through which WFP supports food insecure people in crisis response, recovery and resilience strengthening.

Nutrition

• In November, WFP provided nutrition assistance to 3,055 children aged 6-59 months and 2,105 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/G) in Conakry, Boké, Labé, Kankan and N’zérékoré, in order to treat and prevent chronic malnutrition.

To respond to a deficit in specialised nutritious food for children aged 6-23 months in the 1,000 days project, sensitization and culinary demonstrations were reinforced.

• In November, food and nutrition assistance was provided to 8,835 people living with HIV (PLHIV) and their households in Conakry, Kankan, Boké, Labé, N’zérékoré and Faranah. WFP also participated in the National Nutrition Cluster and implementation of nutritional activities regarding people living with HIV.