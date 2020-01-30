30 Jan 2020

WFP Guinea Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
In Numbers

495.011 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.6 m six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements

131,198 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• The country office is developing a three-year integrated strategy to support smallholders’ resilience and livelihoods. By leveraging existing interventions in WFP Guinea’s portfolio, the strategy aims at increasing impact and sustainability through integration of programmes and supporting platforms targeting smallholder farmers, including Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS), food assistance for assets (FFA), home-grown school feeding (HGSF),
Supply Chain and Vulnerability Analysis Mapping (VAM).

• A field mission to approve and assess beneficiary needs in five project sites (in the forests region) was organized. A survey highlighted some of the challenges faced by smallholder farmers, including poor agricultural production capacities and technological facilities, high post-harvest losses, and lack of access to loans.

• WFP signed field level agreement’s (FLAs) with eight NGOs for the implementation of an integrated package of SAMS and FFA. Launched earlier in November, the project covers 25 targeted areas across the regions of Boke, Labe, Kankan and Nzérékoré. Within four months, the project aims to reach 5,300 beneficiaries, 80 percent of whom are women.

• Six farmers organisations producing beans in the region of Kankan, Boke and Labe as well as three retailers selling local beans in Kissidougou were identified and selected for supplying schools through the HGSF programme.

• Following the September Community-Based Participatory Planning exercise in Touri village (Labe), a report on standard procedures was shared with the Government partners to enhance their capacities.

• Full distribution coverage to all school canteens was finalised reaching the remaining four percent of the 896 WFP-assisted schools that were not covered in October.

