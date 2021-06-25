WFP Guinea Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

605 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 293,836.5 cash-based transfers made

USD 7 m six months (June- November 2021) net funding requirements

154,607 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

• According to the Cadre Harmonisé results of March 2021 validated by the Guinean Government, 453,942 people (4.08 percent of the population analysed) are food insecure in which, 418,453 people (3.76 percent) are projected to be food insecure from June- August 2021 (lean season). This number is likely to increase by 30 percent as of end 2021, if measures are not taken.

• Therefore, WFP developed a response plan to provide food and nutrition assistance to 200,000 targeted people, including 20,000 children aged 6-23 months, directly affected by food insecurity and malnutrition. The assistance will also include cash transfers through the creation of community assets and support to smallholder farmers.

• In line with the RESIGUI project, unconditional cash transfers continue in the region of Labe, reaching 3,214 beneficiaries (92 percent) out of 3,502 targeted people with approximately USD 294,000. Nutrition assistance through the distribution of SuperCereal, Plumpy’doz and fortified oil rich in vitamin A, is also ongoing in Kankan, Boké and Nzérékoré, with 8,596 children aged 6-23 months and 7,905 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) reached against planned.

• In addition, 1,349 children aged 6-59 months and 509 PLWGs received nutrition assistance through the moderate acute malnutrition treatment programme across the country.

Food assistance was also provided to 1,030 people, including 206 HIV and TB patients and their families in Kankan.