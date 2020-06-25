WFP Guinea Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

9.788 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 16.3 m six months (June- November 2020) net funding requirements

4,251 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

WFP’s Response to COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic effect is affecting the livelihoods and food security of the most vulnerable populations. In addition, the March Cadre Harmonise results, projects that 267,170 people will become food insecure between June and August 2020.

Providing immediate support: WFP is working with WHO and UNICEF to implement a joint intervention to strengthen the Ministry of Health’s capacity to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate its immediate socio-economic impact on vulnerable populations by improving their access to basic social services.

The intervention targets 12,563 people in the most exposed regions (Conakry, Boke and Kankan), providing food assistance, health and communication equipment, as well as sensitisation messages on COVID-19 to communities and vulnerable people including those working in the informal sector with inadequate access to health services.

Strengthening resilience: WFP Guinea began new individual activities under its food assistance for assets (FFA) programme including the production and distribution of 185,600 multiple-use masks, 67,600 soaps and 826 hygiene kits to support the capacity of communities to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nzerekore, Kankan and Boke. These activities target 25,502 people including farmers, artisans and their respective households. Cash transfers for a total amount of USD 400,000 will also be provided to artisans involved in the production of the masks over a period of two months.

In addition, WFP provided equipment including farming tools, processing machines and tricycles worth USD 7,503 to two women rice parboiler unions and one agro-pastoral cooperative in Gueckedou reaching 451 people, 74 percent of whom are women. This donation will help improve and strengthen the unions and cooperative’s production and processing capacity as well as their access to profitable