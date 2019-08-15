WFP Guinea Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

571.4 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 168,218 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.1 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements

144.181 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• The sub-offices of Kankan and N'Zérékoré carried out field missions to assess the quantity and quality of rice stocks available for the upcoming local procurement cycle. The assessments results were deemed satisfactory and communicated to the procurement unit in Conakry to begin the purchase process.

• WFP distributed take-home rations to 13,984 girls in 259 schools in the region of Nzérékoré (356 mt of food items composed of rice and salt), and to 12,390 girls in 192 schools in Kissidougou (87,867 mt of assorted food items composed of rice and oil).

• On 2-3 May, WFP Guinea conducted a technical and programmatic consultation workshop on the Integrated Context Approach (IAC). This workshop is a key step in the design and planning of resilience activities in Guinea.

• To harmonize market prices monitoring, WFP and national partners held the second consultation meeting on 9 May with national services.

• WFP continued to support the Ministry of Health for the treatment of children aged 6 to 59 months, pregnant and lactating women, people living with HIV (PLHIV), tuberculosis and suffering from moderate acute malnutrition, among them 98 percent of outpatient recovering in nutritional centres in the Kankan, Boké, Nzerekoré and Conakry

• Through the WFP chronic malnutrition prevention programme, more than 2,000 children aged 0-23 benefited from special supplementary nutriments to help them meet their daily food needs. Pregnant and lactating women also benefit from nutritional advice and good hygiene practices.

• WFP Guinea provide technical and financial support to the Government for the national survey on food and nutrition vulnerability in HIV/AIDS and TB patients to update data from 2014.

• WFP is planning the implementation of the survey on nutritional and food vulnerability among PLHIV/TB in collaboration with the Guinean Government. In this context a second meeting of the Steering Committee and the review of the chronogram of activity were done. The training of interviewers, their selection and the start of the survey are expected to be done in June 2019.