WFP Guinea Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

580 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 486,000 cash-based transfers made

USD 2.9 m six-month (April-September 2022) net funding requirements

132,115 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

• In preparation for April distributions, WFP completed the planning phase of cash-based transfers (CBT) for 10 schools participating in the school feeding programme supported by the Peacebuilding Fund.

• WFP provided nutrition assistance to 445 households of vulnerable ART clients in the regions of Conakry,

Kankan, Boké, and Nzérékoré.

• WFP signed partnership agreements with the regional health directorates (DRS) of Boke and Nzerekore to ensure the continuity of nutrition activities, including through Super Cereal Plus. With these agreements, WFP aims to encourage lactating women with malnourished or moderately malnourished children aged 6-59 months to attend sensitization sessions on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices and cooking demonstrations using nutritious local foods across 14 health centers.

• On 2 March 2022, WFP signed a memorandum of understanding with EnDev/GIZ and Plan International to launch a programme targeting vulnerable schoolchildren in the prefecture of Kissidougou. WFP’s Energizing Home-Grown School Feeding pilot project aims to establish climate-resilient school canteens and introduce green technologies for cooking and food conservation in two primary schools.

• As part of its school feeding programme, WFP completed the planning phase to deliver food to school canteens for the third quarter of the current school year. Operational planning is ongoing for the delivery of 749 metric tons of food to 862 schools for the last quarter.

• On March 14, WFP launched the “CHILD” project in the Zero Hunger Village (ZHV) of Kokota in the prefecture of Lola ó. The ZHV aims to achieve zero hunger in six targeted villages in Guinea over three years. The goal of the ZHV is to make targeted communities self-sufficient and ensure their own food and nutrition security through improved livelihoods, social protection, and inclusive community management.