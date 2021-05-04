WFP Guinea Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

235 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 38,817 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.9 m six months (April- September 2021) net funding requirements

137,279 people assisted in March 2021

WFP Ebola Response

• In response to the new Ebola outbreak, since February WFP is supporting the Government through three main pillars, namely (i) UNHAS operation (ii) Logistics support and (iii) Food and nutrition assistance.

• WFP launched the UNHAS (United Nations Humanitarian Air Service) in Guinea to assure the rapid transportation of Ebola vaccines and equipment as well as humanitarian personnel in affected regions. WFP also provided four wickhalls to the Agence Nationale de la Sécurité Sanitaire (ANSS) to strengthen the government’s response and logistics capacity faced with the double burden of COVID19 and Ebola.

• Following the government’s request for support, WFP undertook a general food distribution, assisting 5,626 households in the sub-prefecture of Gouécké, where the first Ebola case was detected and confirmed. Each household received a food basket of 50kg of rice, 10kg of peas, 4.55kg (5L) of vegetable oil and 1kg of salt, thus distributing a total of 369 mt of food. This assistance aimed to provide the population an immediate access to food in view of weekly markets closed to prevent the spread of the disease. The assistance has also supported affected populations to cope with the additional burden of stigmatization and reduce community stress and tension caused by the outbreak. This facilitate response in terms of prevention and control of the disease, risk and community engagement communications and surveillance of contacts.