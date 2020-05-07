WFP Guinea Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

336 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 480,000 cash-based transfers made

USD 22.9 m six months (April-September 2020) net funding requirements

136,850 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

COVID-19 pandemic: Guinea recorded its first case of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020 leading to the closure of the airport and land borders, schools, public centres, mosques, churches, to prevent the spread of the virus. The President declared the state of emergency on 30 March. All inland travel has been severely limited since.

In this uncertain context, WFP Guinea has been adjusting its programmes and operations actively supporting the formulation of the Government’s and the UN’s contingency plans to assure that affected populations receive timely and effective life-saving assistance based on their particular needs whilst assuring their safety and dignity. The plan also aims to contain and prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus and mitigate its effect on livelihoods and food security of the population.

Smallholder Farmers: Through its integrated Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) and Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) programme, WFP launched a new land rehabilitation activity covering 56.7 ha arable lands to support 1,371 local smallholder farmers and increase their rice productivity in the region of N’zérékoré, Faranah, Kankan and Boké.

Amongst them, 957 smallholder farmers will participate in the FFA activities for which they and their families (a total of 4,785 beneficiaries) will receive Cash Based Transfers (CBT) for a total amount of USD 98,424.

Nutrition: Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment and Prevention of chronic malnutrition (1,000 days project) activities have been ongoing.

School Feeding: Food for a total amount of USD 480,000 was purchased to assist 30,000 schoolchildren with school meals. However, schools were closed on March 24 until further notice. WFP is presently taking mitigating measures for the remaining stock (246 mt).