WFP Guinea Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

489 mt* of food assistance distributed

USD 402,760 cash-based transfers made

USD 11.3 m six months (July- December 2021) net funding requirements

159,512* people assisted in June 2021

*not the final figures

Operational Updates

Prior to the global food systems summit called on by the United Nations Secretary General, dialogues around the food system started on 28 June in Guinea with the active participation of WFP. Meetings have been held in the region of Nzérékoré and Kankan, while preparation to visit other regions are ongoing.

On 19 June, the Government declared the end of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) epidemic in the republic of Guinea. Since the declaration of the outbreak on 14 February 2021, WFP had been closely monitoring the situation with the Government, and provided relief food and nutrition assistance to 5,626 affected households in the sub-prefecture of Gouécké, United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) and logistics support to the Government.

In line with the lean season (June-August), 418,453 people are projected to be food insecure as shown by the Cadre Harmonisé results of March 2021 validated by the Guinean Government. Thus, WFP plans and needs USD 10.4 million to provide food and nutrition assistance to 200,000 targeted people, including 20,000 children aged 6-23 months, directly affected by food insecurity and malnutrition. The assistance will also include cash transfers through the creation of community assets and support to smallholder farmers.

On 1 June, WFP under the auspices of the Guinean Government held a handover ceremony, to transfer to WFP USD 2 million received from China to provide food assistance to 46,000 food insecure people, especially the vulnerable groups affected by COVID-19, including children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls. Each household will receive rice, peas, oil, salt and cereal. Distribution will be carried out by WFP’s partner, Plan International.

The share the meal campaign, officially launched in Guinea on 2 April 2021, has ended with USD 480,000 mobilised over a 3 months period, an equivalence of 950,000 meals. This contribution from more than 62,715 individual donors from around the world will enable WFP to provide school meals to children and promote girl’s education in certain districts.

As part of the RESIGUI project, nutrition assistance through the distribution of specialized nutritious foods (Plumpy’Doz and Super Cereal) and fortified oil rich in vitamin A targeting 9,248 children aged 6-24 months and 2,007 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs), accompanied by sensitisation activities, is ongoing across the country. In addition, cash transfers worth USD 317,148 were provided to 1,625 households (smallholder farmers) in the regions of Boké, Guéckédou, Macenta, Nzérékoré and Kankan for their work in the rehabilitation of agricultural lands.

WFP provided cash transfers of USD 85,613 to 2,040 people (408 households) in Kissidougou, Guéckédou, Boké, Koundara and Télimelé for their participation in community work, including the development and fencing of 44 ha agricultural land, 30 wells, and 11 basins for market gardening. Farming tools and trainings on agricultural and parboiling best practices, governance and simplified fund management were also provided to 964 smallholder farmers of 42 WFP-supported farmer organisations.

Nutritious food supplements and hygiene kits were also provided to 1 children aged 6-24 months and 1 PLW/Gs remaining beneficiaries through the prevention of chronic malnutrition in Labé. They also received capacitystrengthening activities including trainings in soap making to improve hygiene practices and beneficiary income. For sustainability of the programme, WFP trained and set up women group in communities to provide continuous support to other women beneficiaries.

Moderate acute malnutrition treatment continued across the country, reaching 1,761 children aged 6-59 months and 2,578 pregnant and lactating women and girls in June in the region of Nzerekore, Boké, Labé, Faranah and Conakry.

3,885 people living with HIV (PLHIV) and Tuberculosis and their households received food and nutrition assistance, including super cereal, rice, peas, oil and salt in Labé, Kissidougou, Faranah and Boké.

Distribution of take-home rations to 6,383 girls in the last year of primary school is ongoing and hot meals were provided to children in 93 percent of WFP supported schools.