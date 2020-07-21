WFP Guinea Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

23.727 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 18.4 m six months (July- December 2020) net funding requirements

18,884 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

Crisis response activities: In June, the Government through the Agence Nationale de Sécurité Sanitaire (ANSS) launched a national strategy “Stop COVID-19 in 60 days”, aiming to stop the spread of the virus in Conakry, which is the epicentre of the disease. In line with this strategy, WFP provides support to the Government and five Community Health Departments (DCS) through food assistance to hospitalized, contacts and families with a door-to-door distribution. A total of 528 households (2,640 people) were reached in June with 26.4 mt of rice distributed. Each household received a package of assistance, consisting of a bag of rice (50 kg), hand-washing kit, four multiple-use facemasks, litre of chlorine solution, 10 soaps and GNF 420,000 cash (USD 50).

School Feeding: Schools reopened on 29 June 2020 for students in graduation classes and 14,537 children went back to WFP-supported schools (representing only 10 percent of the total 150,000 children assisted). The children at school will receive hot meals, whilst the remaining 135,463 children in junior classes still at home during lock down will receive takehome rations.

Nutrition: In June, 2,276 children and 70 pregnant and lactating women and girls received WFP’s food and nutrition assistance in Conakry, Kankan, Boké, Labé, Nzerekore and Faranah. A total of 396 people living with HIV and their households also received food and specialized nutritious foods in Conakry.

Partnership

WFP signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Promotion of Women and Children in June to foster collaboration and synergies between the two structures in the field of social protection, child protection, equality and women's empowerment.