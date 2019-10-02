WFP Guinea Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

1907.476 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 195,021.28 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.2 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

136,844 m people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Second cycle of cash distribution took place and covered 195 schools (30 received a full food basket, and 28,804 students in 165 received rice only). The cash distributed to school committees was used to purchase local food items composed of rice, condiments and fresh vegetables to feed children in school canteens with hot and nutritious meals. MTN mobile money was responsible for cash transfers and local NGOs supervised transactions between school canteen committees and food items providers, State representatives supported the overall monitoring and supervision with WFP field Monitors.

• Every month, WFP collects the prices of 16 food items on 11 Guinean markets. In June, a second coordination meeting was organised jointly by WFP Guinea and the Ministry of Agriculture’s Agency in charge of agricultural statistics (ANASA). The meeting gathered partners from all ministries involved in the collection and analysis of market prices, who exchanged on the methodology and products covered to ensure data quality and consistency. It was decided that such meetings would be held monthly to harmonize practices.

• As part of its school feeding programme, WFP distributed take home rations in the regions. Overall 196.5 mt of rice and 2.6 mt of oil were distributed to 8,452 girls in the 133 schools of Gueckedou prefecture, while 389 mt of rice and 6 mt of oil were distributed to 5,561 girls in 106 primary schools in the Kankan sub-office.

• In June, WFP continued to support 150 treatment centres to fight against moderate acute malnutrition for children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women. In addition, in nine treatment sites for antiretroviral therapy, WFP continued to monitor patients on ARV dentures in seven prefectures. from the country

• National Food and Nutrition Vulnerability Surveys on HIV/TB clients started on 25 June 2019 and will end mid-July 2019. The National AIDS committee (CNLS) is responsible for coordinating the survey in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Statistics. Preliminary results are expected by the end of July 2019.