WFP Guinea Country Brief, July 2020

Operational Updates

• Crisis response activities: In response to the lean season through the RESIGUI project, food distribution and cash transfers to 100,000 food insecure people (20,000 households) is scheduled to start in August 2020.

• In line with the national strategy “STOP COVID-19 in 60 days”, since June 2020, targeting 3,000 households directly affected by COVID-19 in Conakry, including infected people, contact persons and confined families, WFP continued distribution, reaching 1,965 people (393 households) with 19.7 mt of food in July. In total, WFP has distributed 46.1 mt of food to 4,605 people (921 households).

• On 24 July 2020, the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) a joint WFP, UNICEF and WHO project, in collaboration with the ministry of social affairs, was launched on 24 July 2020. The project targets 12,563 vulnerable people, mainly those working in the informal sector with inadequate access to basic social services in the regions most affected by COVID-19 (Conakry, Boke and Kankan). Food distribution is scheduled to start in August.

• In July, WFP signed a tripartite agreement with the Agence Nationale d’Inclusion Economique et Sociale (ANIES) and the International Trade Centre (ITC). Within this framework, emergency food assistance to 25,000 vulnerable households affected by the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 began in Conakry.

• Resilience activities: WFP provided seeds and fertilizers to 38 farmer organisations, reaching a total of 1,565 smallholder farmers in the regions of Boké, Kankan, Kissidougou, Guéckédou and N'Zerékoré to enhance soil fertility and productivity. Targeted famers organisations received training on internal governance, simplified fund and equipment management and good agricultural practices. In addition, community management committees, which were set up in the 38 communities, were trained on assets maintenance.

• Through its food assistance for assets (FFA) activities, WFP provided USD 89,507 cash transfers to 861 people amongst the 957 smallholder farmers (of whom, 456 are women) that participated in the rehabilitation work of 56.7 ha agricultural land, launched in March 2020 in the region of Nzerekore, Kankan, Faranah and Boke. Each of the 861 beneficiary and their families received an amount of GNF 972,000 (USD 104) for a period of 48 days worked, assisting a total of 4,305 people.

• Since June 2020, WFP has been providing materials including sewing machine, local iron, cotton cloths, moulds, barrels and petroleum to 2,302 artisans, who also received technical trainings for the production and distribution of local masks and soaps. The country office provided chlorine solutions and installed hand- washing kits in the same communities. This USD 400,000 assistance targeted the region of Boké, Kankan, N'zérékoré and Faranah.