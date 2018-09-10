WFP Guinea Country Brief, July 2018
In Numbers
301.565 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made
US$ 3.4 m six months (August-February 2018 - 2019) net funding requirements, representing 64% of total
92,356 m people assisted in JULY
Operational Context
Despite an abundance of natural resources, Guinea faces major socio-economic and political challenges. Poverty, food insecurity and malnutrition rates are alarming, especially in rural areas. The 2014 Ebola outbreak has made already vulnerable communities more insecure. On average, 55 percent of the Guinean population live below the poverty line and unemployment is high, particularly among youth and women. Around 17.5 percent of the population – or 1.9 million people – are food insecure. Just under 100,000 children aged 6-59 months suffer from severe malnutrition, and 230,000 children suffer from moderate acute malnutrition. Overall, chronic malnutrition rates are at 25.9 percent nationwide.
WFP has been present in Guinea since 1964, providing vital assistance to vulnerable groups of people, including schoolaged children, pregnant and lactating women, children aged 6-59 months, malnourished HIV/TB patients, and smallholder farmers in targeted areas, namely women and youth.
Operational Updates
In mid-July, a Japanese rice donation ceremony was held at the Ministry of Cooperation and Integration.
The Japanese Ambassador, the Minister of Cooperation, the Minister of Education, the WFP National Director in Guinea, the health officials attended the event covered by TV media and newspapers. A large part of the 1,404 tons of Japanese rice will be served during the 2018-2019 period for school meals and nutrition beneficiaries.
The initiative of new local purchase of rice has been launched in July 2018. A total of 232 tons is to be purchased from five women farmer cooperatives in Forest Guinea and middle Guinea in August and September 2018. The rice purchased will be stored in the nearest WFP warehouse and then sent to schools for the school meals. The aim of the activity is to improve food security and livelihoods among vulnerable communities exposed to sudden flood last year, by boosting their resilience and supporting food production and farmers’ incomes.
In July, WFP provided blanket supplement feeding (BSF) to children aged 6-59 months and households in the Nzerekore region, in Beyla prefecture, to reduce the risk of acute malnutrition during the 2018 welding period. WFP continued MAM treatment activities and prevention of chronic malnutrition in Kankan and Labé. A total of 397.912 mt of food were distributed to 19,826 vulnerable people including 11,942 children aged 6-59 months and 7,884 pregnant and lactating women.
School holidays have started and classes are scheduled to open in October.