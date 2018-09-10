WFP Guinea Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

301.565 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.4 m six months (August-February 2018 - 2019) net funding requirements, representing 64% of total

92,356 m people assisted in JULY

Operational Context

Despite an abundance of natural resources, Guinea faces major socio-economic and political challenges. Poverty, food insecurity and malnutrition rates are alarming, especially in rural areas. The 2014 Ebola outbreak has made already vulnerable communities more insecure. On average, 55 percent of the Guinean population live below the poverty line and unemployment is high, particularly among youth and women. Around 17.5 percent of the population – or 1.9 million people – are food insecure. Just under 100,000 children aged 6-59 months suffer from severe malnutrition, and 230,000 children suffer from moderate acute malnutrition. Overall, chronic malnutrition rates are at 25.9 percent nationwide.

WFP has been present in Guinea since 1964, providing vital assistance to vulnerable groups of people, including schoolaged children, pregnant and lactating women, children aged 6-59 months, malnourished HIV/TB patients, and smallholder farmers in targeted areas, namely women and youth.

Operational Updates