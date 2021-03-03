WFP Guinea Country Brief, January 2021

Operational Updates

• In line with the European funded project, RESIGUI, targeting food insecure and vulnerable households, 19,750 people (3,950 households) received cash transfers for a total value of approximately US$ 357,000 in Nzérékoré. In line with the Humanitarian- Development nexus approach, the project encompasses two phases of assistance: (i) crisis response through unconditional cash-based transfers and nutrition assistance, and (ii) resilience activities through the creation of assets and conditional cash-based transfers.

• Within the WFP joint project with FAO and OHCHR funded by the UN Peace Building Fund, WFP identified 24 villages in Nzérékoré to strengthen resilience and promote peace, through enhanced access to land, creation of assets and support to smallholder farmers. Implementation is scheduled to start in February 2021.

• Through the WFP moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme, WFP in Guinea signed field level agreements with five local NGOs to provide assistance to children aged 6- 59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls across the country. This activity is scheduled to begin in February.

• Local purchase of approximately 95 mt food, including rice and vegetable oil is ongoing providing assistance to 3,500 targeted HIV patients under anti-retroviral treatment and their families (700 households) across eight prefectures, while promoting the continuity of providing health care services to HIV clients.

• WFP participated in and supported the elaboration of a national strategy for Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) in the COVID-19 context in Guinea.

• School feeding activities are ongoing across the country and WFP is providing food assistance to 152,000 targeted primary and pre-primary schoolchildren.