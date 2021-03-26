WFP Guinea Country Brief, February 2021

Operational Updates

On 14 February 2021, the Ministry of Health declared the resurgence of the Ebola virus disease in Gouécké, Nzérékoré (Forest region) since its last outbreak in 2013-2015. As of 28 February, 13 cases have been confirmed with 4 probable cases and more than 500 contacts. WFP received USD 350,000 from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) to support its logistics operations for the transportation of Ebola vaccines and equipment as well as humanitarian personnel to Gouécké, strengthening the government’s response capacity. Vaccinations are ongoing to prevent the spread of the virus.

As a support to the Government, WFP provided a refrigerator to the National Health Security Agency (ANSS) for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines. It has a storage capacity of about 9,000 vaccines.

The phase 2, resilience building (through the creation of assets and conditional cash-based transfers) of the European Union funded project, RESIGUI has been launched, targeting 10,000 households (50,000 people) in eight prefectures across the country. The rehabilitation of 304 ha of agricultural land for market gardening and 48 kilometres of degraded road leading to farms, digging of 42 wells for agriculture and construction of nine community warehouses are ongoing with 3,396 people participating in the work. These people and their household members will receive cash-based transfers, thus reaching 16,980 beneficiaries. Unconditional cash-based transfers (phase 1, emergency assistance), worth USD 372,660 is also ongoing, reaching 20,880 vulnerable people (4,176 households) against 25,280 targeted (5,056 households) in the region of Kankan and Boke.

WFP is promoting market gardening activities, supported by the Government of Japan, through the rehabilitation of agricultural lands in 37 villages in the region of Boké, Kindia and Nzérékoré. A total of 408 people participate in the community work and will receive cash-based transfers in return for their labour taking into account their household members, thus reaching a total of 2,040 beneficiaries.

Community based participatory planning are ongoing in 24 targeted villages in Nzérékoré, through the joint WFP, FAO and OHCHR project, funded by the UN Peace Building Fund launched on 16 February in collaboration with national authorities. This aims to engage community members in identifying the challenges they live and find potential solutions to build resilience and ensure their ownership of the project on a long term.

WFP is prepositioning food in its sub offices for the second term of the school year (April-June 2021) to assure continuity of assistance to children in 1,016 schools by providing hot meals. To date, 1,042 mt of food have been delivered and planning are ongoing to provide USD 600,000 to 200 schools, practising the cash based transfers model.

Through the WFP moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment, 809 children aged 6-59 months and 295 pregnant and lactating women and girls received nutrition assistance across the country.