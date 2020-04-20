WFP Guinea Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

330.351 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.1 m six months (March-August 2020) net funding requirements

134,129 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

Smallholder Farmers: The country office’s initiative “Transformation Rurale 2019-2022” leverages an integrated package of food assistance for assets (FFA) and smallholder agricultural market support (SAMS) activities that addresses smallholders’ food insecurity and limited access to agricultural markets targeting 5,520 beneficiaries.

In February, through this project, WFP Guinea provided farming equipment, including motor pumps, wheelbarrows and hoes to 33 farmer organisations (FOs). These FOs were equally provided with agricultural inputs and received trainings on techniques to improve soil fertility and productivity.

Nutrition: WFP provided assistance to 4,704 children aged 6-59 months (55 percent girls) through its moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment activity in the form of specialized nutritious foods distribution.

The country office also provided hygiene kits and information on infant and child good feeding practices to 2,100 pregnant and lactating women and girls, mainly focusing on exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding of children aged 6-23 months.

School Feeding: In February, WFP launched school feeding activities in 26 pre-primary schools in the regions of Nzérékoré and Labe reaching 1,428 preschool children (52 percent girls) with 8.5 mt of specialized nutritious foods.

Food delivery to all WFP assisted schools was completed for the second term of the school year.