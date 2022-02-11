WFP Guinea Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

1,365 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 486,000 cash-based transfers made

USD 12.6 m six months (January 2022- June 2022) net funding requirements

182,437 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP completed the last phase of its food assistance by distributing 1,955 metric tons of food including rice, peas, oil, salt, and Super Cereal Plus to 45,885 (including 3,159 children) food-insecure populations in Guinea affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the prefectures of Boké, Dubreka, Coyah, Kankan, Siguiri, Labé,

Lélouma, Mamou, Macenta, Gueckédou, and Nzérékoré).

• WFP provided USD 76,021 cash-based transfers to 727 beneficiaries (including 323 women) affected by flood in Guéckédou. Additionally, as part of WFP’s COVID-19 pandemic response, recovery and resilience building activities, 4,213 households (including 846 households headed by women) received USD 401,523 in the form of cash-based transfers in Siguiri.

• WFP’s school feeding programme is ongoing in the 862 schools covered for the current school year providing hot meals to 117,056 children (46 percent girls and 54 percent boys). Operational planning for the second quarter of the school year 2021-2022 is being finalised.

• WFP continued to assist 50 people living with HIV through cash transfer to prevent mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) as part of the implementation of the United Nations 2021 joint plan for the fight against HIV in Guinea.

Moreover, specialized nutritious foods (Super Cereal and fortified oil with vitamin A) were provided to 158 malnourished ARV patients in Conakry.

• The nine public health centres supported by WFP continued the chronic malnutrition prevention activities (1,000 days project) whereby 610 mother-child pairs were assisted through the distribution of specialized nutritious foods, benefiting 400 children aged 6-24 months in the prefectures of Labé and Kouroussa. Additionally, hygiene kits were distributed to 610 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG), coupled with sensitization on good nutritional practices. Moreover, due to lack of funding, up to 80 percent of the health centres for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) were out of medical stock in Guinea, only 167 children aged 6-59 months were assisted.

• WFP continues its food assistance-for-assets (FFA) activities and trainings to its beneficiaries. Tools and training on rice parboiling techniques (false bottom technology) were provided in Boké and Forest regions to 3,146 farmers (parboilers) including women's cooperatives. Introduced by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the false bottom technology is easily adopted by beneficiaries, helping them to improve the quality of their production.

• A lessons learnt workshop on WFP’s smallholder agriculture and market support (SAMS) and FFA activities was held and a roadmap elaborated to improve future interventions.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) is continuing to play a vital role for humanitarian and development communities in Guinea, enabling timely and efficient response in favour of the most vulnerable populations. In December a total of 184 passengers and 2.1 metric tons of light cargo (including vaccines, safety equipment and medicines) were transported between N’zerekore and Kankan.