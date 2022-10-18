WFP Guinea Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

32 mt* of food assistance distributed

USD 91,086 cash-based transfers made

USD 6.9 m six months (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements

5,375 people assisted in August 2022

Operational Updates

• On 10 August, WFP participated in the SMART 2022 Survey Training Workshop for researchers and supervisors organized by the Ministry of Health through the National Department of Family Health and Nutrition to strengthen the skills of 50 agents on the targeting methodology of areas and populations. This survey aims to make a national assessment of the nutritional situation of children under five years old and lactating women during the 2022 lean season with the financial contribution of the WFP, UNICEF, the World Bank, and the Helen Keller International (HKI) NGO.

• As part of nutrition activities, WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 3177 Antiretroviral Directly Observed Therapy (ART/DOT) malnourished affected and infected clients in the prefectures of Conakry, Boké, Labé, Lelouma, Kankan, Madiana,

Siguiri, Nzerekore, Macenta, and Beyla.

• In addition, moderate acute malnutrition treatment was given to 500 children aged 6-59 months through the distribution of super cereal plus (CSB+) and 200 pregnant and lactating women and girls in Conakry.

• In August, cash transfers of USD 91,086 were provided to 1,364 vulnerable households in the prefectures of Mamou, Mali, Dabola, and Boffa to improve their food and nutritional security during the lean season.

• In the framework of the CO's Zero Hunger Village initiative, WFP elaborated the integrated strategy of School Feeding with nutrition, health, SAMS, and a sustainable plan has also been proposed as an outcome.

• In preparation for the new school year 2022-2023, scheduled for October 4, 2022, pipeline analysis of available and expected funds to cover the 117,000 beneficiaries in 862 schools was conducted. This analysis showed that available funds could only cover 53 percent of the need, and WFP is seeking additional funds to fill the gap. Without funding, this may result in fewer supported schools and reduced food rations.

• In august, a bootcamp training was organized by WFP with technical support from RBD in the regions of Kankan and N'Zérékoré. It focused on integrated resilience activities with a particular emphasis on the agroforestry system, drainage management design, vegetable gardening with a focus on composting and crop protection, moisture conservation structure in farmland, design, and construction of a community access road, and integrated family farm development activities. 49 people participated in kankan, including two WFP staff, four government representatives, three NGO agents, and 40 community representatives in the village of Sanana.