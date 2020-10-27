WFP Guinea Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

228.253 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 9, 979.9 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.4 m six months (September 2020- February 2021) net funding requirements

19,180 people assisted in August 2020

Operational Updates

• To mitigate the COVID-19 propagation, WFP introduced potential lifesaving and income-generating activities by training people in vulnerable communities in the production of 67,600 bars of soap, 185,600 masks, distributed within the same communities and the installation of 826 hand-washing systems, benefitting 84,500 people in eight prefectures. Cash transfers of USD 400,000 are provided to smallholder farmers trained in the production of equipment, and more than 2,300 artisans in return for their work taking into account their respective family members, thus reaching more than 25,500 people.

• Within the SCOPE of the RESIGUI project funded by the European Union (DEVCO), WFP has carried out beneficiary targeting in collaboration with eight local NGOs. In line with the project proposal, 20,000 vulnerable households will be assisted. The households have been identified across eight prefectures (Boké, Guéckédou, Kankan, Labé, Lélouma, Macenta, N’Zérékoré and Siguiri), covering over 50 districts and 180 villages.

• Following the completion of food distribution to COVID19 infected people, contact persons and families in July through the national strategy “STOP COVID-19 in 60 days”, launched in June 2020, the Government requests the continuity of this assistance under a whole new national strategy (to be developed) to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Through the tripartite agreement with the Agence Nationale d’Inclusion Economique et Sociale (ANIES) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) signed in July targeting 25,000 poor and affected households in Conakry aimed to mitigate COVID-19 socio-economic effects on their food security, WFP supported (registering to date) the distribution of 783.35 mt of food to 12,172 households (of which, 2,999 are headed by women) in August 2020 . Each household receive an assistance package of a bag of rice, 5 litres of oil and 5 kg of Irish potatoes. An additional 25,000 households in Conakry will receive cash transfers of GNF 250,000 (USD 26) provided by ANIES.

• WFP provided cash transfer of USD 9,980 to the remaining 96 people amongst the 957 smallholder farmers and their families who participated in the rehabilitation work of 56.7 ha of agricultural lands in the region of Nzerekore, Kankan, Faranah and Boke through its food assistance for assets programme.

• Through the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 3,639 children aged 6-59 months and 712 pregnant and lactating women in Conakry, Kankan, Boké, Labé, Nzérékoré and Faranah. It also provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,667 people living with HIV under Antiretroviral treatment and 2,565 of their family members in Conakry, Kankan, Boké, Labé, Nzérékoré, Gueckedou and Kissidougou.

• In addition, WFP provided specialized nutritious food and hygiene kits (soap and chlorine solution) accompanied by awareness raising campaigns on good nutrition and hygiene practices as well as on COVID-19 preventive measures, reaching 2,278 children aged 6-23 months and 2,232 pregnant and lactating women and girls for the prevention of chronic malnutrition in the Prefecture of Labé and Kouroussa.