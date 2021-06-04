WFP Guinea Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

277 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 39,769 cash-based transfers made

USD 11.6 m six months (May- October 2021) net funding requirements

122,881 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

• On 23 April 2021, the Ministry of Health declared the discharge of the last hospitalised Ebola patient and started the countdown of 42 days, an estimated period of detecting any possible Ebola case. However, there was still one confirmed Ebola patient missing with 10 probable additional cases as of the end of April.

• The WFP UNHAS (UN Humanitarian Air Service) operation continues by transporting equipment and humanitarian personnel to N’zérékoré and Kankan as a support to the Government and partners in the Ebola and COVID-19 response.WFP provided cash transfers to 435 vulnerable and food insecure households (2,175 people) in the region of Kankan and Boké as part of the RESIGUI project.

Resilience building activities through the rehabilitation of 503 ha agricultural land for rice production, 52 km of degraded farm roads and construction of 12 community warehouses also continues in the eight-targeted prefectures (Boké, Labé, Lélouma, Kankan, Siguiri Guéckédou, Macenta and N’zérékoré) with 6,604 people participating in the livelihood activities and receiving cash transfers.

• Distribution of specialised nutritious food through WFP’s moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme continued, reaching 1,501 children aged 6-59 months and 571 pregnant and lactating women across the country.

• WFP provided food assistance to 1,610 people (family members of 322 supported-HIV patients) in the region of N’zérékoré.