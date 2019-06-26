WFP Guinea Country Brief, April 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP donated three vehicles and IT equipment to the Ministries of Education, Health and Cooperation to enhance coordination and monitoring activities of the country strategic plan.

• In April, WFP provided school meals to 29,317 primary school children in 195 schools through the home-grown school feeding programme. The food commodities used were purchased directly by the school management committees from smallholder farmers via cash-based transfers distributed in February by WFP.

• WFP, with the support of the Japanese and German governments offered agricultural equipment to FEDERIZ and COPRAK, two rice producing cooperatives in the prefecture of Kankan. These lots consisted of dehulling machines, motor tricycles for paddy transportation/collection, five tarpaulins for handling and storage silo.

• WFP supported the training of 247 people on the Malnutrition Management Protocol revised in 2018 by the Ministry of Health for better implementation of the recommendations of this Protocol.

• The Government of Guinea requested the support of the African Union Commission (AUC) and the WFP to carry out the study on the Cost of Hunger in Guinea. The request has been welcomed by the AUC and WFP is holding consultations with partners to support the effort.

• Nutritional assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS in Kankan, Conakry, Boké, Kissidougou Nzerekore, the prevention of chronic malnutrition in Labé and Kouroussa and the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) continued during the month of April.

• WFP strengthened the capacity of smallholder farmers in value addition, marketing and financial inclusion by providing technical support to small producers to promote the creation of market outlets for their commodities. A capitalization workshop was organized to draw lessons and identify good practices to better design new programmes and scale up the activities.