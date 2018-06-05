WFP Guinea Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

1.9 m food insecure people

230,000 Children suffering from moderate acute malnutrition

153,286 People targeted by WFP in 2018

136,829 People Assisted In APRIL 2018

Operational Updates

• To augment the food security and resilience of vulnerable populations in areas affected by flooding and crop failure due to pest infestation in Upper Guinea, WFP and FAO began preparing the launch of a new local purchases project. FAO will train and equip rice producers to enable them to supply their paddy to women parboiled rice steamer cooperatives, who are in turn trained and equipped by WFP. WFP then buys the rice from the cooperatives for use in its school canteens. Besides the immediate benefits to food security and resilience, this inclusive and locally owned value chain development aims at revitalising the economy and empowering women groups in the long-run.

• After a final one-week training for supervisor and pollsters, data collection for the Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis + Nutrition (CFSVA+N) was launched on 10 April under the supervision of the National Statistics Institute, the Ministry of Health through the Direction Alimentation et Nutrition (DAN) and the Ministry of Agriculture through the Agence National des Statistiques Agricoles (ANASA), as well as all involved UN agencies (WFP, FAO, UNICEF, UNDP and WHO). Once data collection ends at the beginning of May, all partners will be involved in the analysis. The CFSVA+N is the first comprehensive food security and nutrition analysis carried out in Guinea since 2015 and will provide the necessary data for WFP and its partners to effectively fight hunger in the country.

• WFP is planning to relaunch its activities to prevent chronic malnutrition in the prefectures of Labe and Kouroussa. To this end, a beneficiary screening took place, so far identifying 2,818 children aged 6-23 months, and 4,024 pregnant and lactating women who will benefit from the first round of distributions of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) and trainings on its proper use as well as feeding techniques and proper hygiene. The screening will continue throughout the month of May.