05 Jun 2018

WFP Guinea Country Brief, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (524.61 KB)

In Numbers

1.9 m food insecure people

230,000 Children suffering from moderate acute malnutrition

153,286 People targeted by WFP in 2018

136,829 People Assisted In APRIL 2018

Operational Updates

• To augment the food security and resilience of vulnerable populations in areas affected by flooding and crop failure due to pest infestation in Upper Guinea, WFP and FAO began preparing the launch of a new local purchases project. FAO will train and equip rice producers to enable them to supply their paddy to women parboiled rice steamer cooperatives, who are in turn trained and equipped by WFP. WFP then buys the rice from the cooperatives for use in its school canteens. Besides the immediate benefits to food security and resilience, this inclusive and locally owned value chain development aims at revitalising the economy and empowering women groups in the long-run.

• After a final one-week training for supervisor and pollsters, data collection for the Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis + Nutrition (CFSVA+N) was launched on 10 April under the supervision of the National Statistics Institute, the Ministry of Health through the Direction Alimentation et Nutrition (DAN) and the Ministry of Agriculture through the Agence National des Statistiques Agricoles (ANASA), as well as all involved UN agencies (WFP, FAO, UNICEF, UNDP and WHO). Once data collection ends at the beginning of May, all partners will be involved in the analysis. The CFSVA+N is the first comprehensive food security and nutrition analysis carried out in Guinea since 2015 and will provide the necessary data for WFP and its partners to effectively fight hunger in the country.

• WFP is planning to relaunch its activities to prevent chronic malnutrition in the prefectures of Labe and Kouroussa. To this end, a beneficiary screening took place, so far identifying 2,818 children aged 6-23 months, and 4,024 pregnant and lactating women who will benefit from the first round of distributions of Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) and trainings on its proper use as well as feeding techniques and proper hygiene. The screening will continue throughout the month of May.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.