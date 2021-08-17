Viral Hemorrhagic Fever - two ongoing health emergencies in the West Africa region (DG ECHO, Health authorities, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2021)

An Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak was declared on 14 August 2021 in Cote D’Ivoire, with two cases (one confirmed), both hospitalised in Abidjan. The confirmed patient travelled five days by bus with 70 passengers, from Labe region in Guinea to Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and was symptomatic when they arrived in Abidjan on 11 August.

The complexity of the two outbreaks in the context of an ongoing COVID-19 third wave is overstretching national capacities. The epidemic risk is assessed by WHO as very high at national and regional levels, but low at global level. While health experts have been deployed by WHO and EVD vaccines have been sent to Abidjan, detailed response plans are being prepared and will be presented to donors for support.