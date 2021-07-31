UNICEF Guinea Humanitarian Situation Report No1, 01 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

On 14 February 2021, a second outbreak of the Ebola virus disease was declared in Guinea, following the notification of a case in the sub-prefecture of Gouecké in the region of Nzérékoré. A total of 16 confirmed Ebola cases of which 5 deaths were recorded, i.e. a case fatality rate of 31.3%. 11 people were cured and 10,873 received the Ebola vaccine. Following the end of the epidemic which was declared on 19 June 2021, a post-Ebola community-based surveillance Programme has been established with the purpose of preventing the eventual future spread of the virus in case new cases are detected in the future.

A Lassa fever epidemic was declared on the 17th of May 2021 in the same region of Nzérékoré. A total of 4 cases have been reported so far, including 3 deaths, giving a case fatality rate of 75%. A monitoring programme of potential contacts has been established with the aim of identifying possible cohorts of cases.

5,983 children aged 6 - 59 months were admitted to health services and treated for acute malnutrition, including 3,111 girls and 2,872 boys.

Since January 2021, the country has been facing an outbreak of polio virus type 2 (cVDPV2); 6 cases have been notified and 1,384,320 children vaccinated with the mOPV2 vaccine.

During the period of lockdown and school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 1,843,689 students, including 829,660 girls, benefited from distance learning in areas covered by radio and television stations and digital platforms. In areas not covered by the media and cell phone networks, 39,636 students benefited from printed learning materials”