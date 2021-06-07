UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 7: 14 May - 1 June 2021

Situation Overview

As of 1st June 2021, 16 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 10 recoveries.

10,873 people have been inoculated (including 2,879 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

The countdown (42 days) to the end of the epidemic started on May 8, 2021. Guinea is 19 days away from declaring the end of the Ebola virus disease.

10,120 people directly sensitized (including 4,539 women) through preaching and sermons by imams and priests in 30 mosques and 20 churches on preventive measures against Ebola in the urban commune of N'Zérékoré.

60 humanitarian actors trained on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, the survivor-centered approach for the management of GBV and communitybased complaint mechanisms.