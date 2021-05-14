UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 6: 13 May 2021

Situation Overview

• As of May 13, 2021, 16 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 10 recoveries.

• 9,829 people have been inoculated (including 2,694 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

• UNICEF provided psychosocial support to 132 children (including 77 girls) in the families of contact cases identified by social workers.

• 775 live alerts and 15 community deaths were reported through active community surveillance by the 345 social mobilizers and 40 supervisors deployed in the field.

• The countdown (42 days) to the end of the epidemic started on May 8th, 2021.

• The funding gap for the response is currently at 60%.