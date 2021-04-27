UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 5, 14 - 24 April 2021

Situation Overview

As of April 24, 2021, 16 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 10 recoveries.

On 24 April 2021, the last confirmed case was discharged from the CT-Epi in Nzerekore.

8,082 people have been inoculated (including 2,434 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

UNICEF supported the construction of 39 isolation booths in all schools in the urban commune of N’zérékoré to allow accessible isolation of any suspected case of Ebola in the school environment.

In collaboration with local authorities, UNICEF facilitated the disinfection of 67 schools in the region, with an enrollment rate of 18,011 students (including 8,321 girls).