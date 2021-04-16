UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 4 - 02 - 13 April 2021

Situation Overview

As of April 13, 2021, 16 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 9 recoveries.

6,505 people have been inoculated (including 2,369 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

69 people (including 38 women) were reached by home visits carried out by the social workers supported by UNICEF, as part of the sensitization of families on the importance of non-stigma, gender-based violence (GBV), preventive measures against EVD and psychosocial support.

During the reporting period, UNICEF coordinated a refresher training session for 235 teachers (including 135 women) on how to support unaccompanied children during the Ebola outbreak.