Guinea

UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 4 - 02 - 13 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Situation Overview

  • As of April 13, 2021, 16 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 9 recoveries.

  • 6,505 people have been inoculated (including 2,369 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

  • 69 people (including 38 women) were reached by home visits carried out by the social workers supported by UNICEF, as part of the sensitization of families on the importance of non-stigma, gender-based violence (GBV), preventive measures against EVD and psychosocial support.

  • During the reporting period, UNICEF coordinated a refresher training session for 235 teachers (including 135 women) on how to support unaccompanied children during the Ebola outbreak.

  • The funding gap for the response is currently at 83%.

Related Content