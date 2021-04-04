UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 3 - 25 March – 1 April 2021

Situation Overview

• As of April 1 2021, 15 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 9 recoveries.

• 4,905 people have been inoculated (including 2,235 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

• During the reporting period, 5,720 households were visited by 385 community mobilization actors, supported by UNICEF, to ensure regular risk communication messaging on the EVD in the 9 affected health areas and 8 others at risk.

• In collaboration with the local authorities, UNICEF provided psychosocial support to 62 children (including 29 orphan girls) in 38 households in the communes of Gouécké and Samoé.

• The funding gap for the response is currently at 83%.