UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 2 - 25 March 2021

Situation Overview

  • As of March 25 2021, 14 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 9 recoveries.

  • 4,345 people have been inoculated (including 1,801 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

  • 900 students and 36 teachers were briefed on preventive measures on safe conduct of classes and on the rapid referral of suspected cases to health facilities.

  • 41,564 people (including 15,575 woman and 11,989 children) were reached by community agents with Ebola awareness messages.

  • The funding gap for the response is currently at 83%.

