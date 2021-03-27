UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 2 - 25 March 2021

Situation Overview

As of March 25 2021, 14 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 confirmed deaths and 9 recoveries.

4,345 people have been inoculated (including 1,801 frontline staff) since the official launch of the vaccination on February 23, 2021.

900 students and 36 teachers were briefed on preventive measures on safe conduct of classes and on the rapid referral of suspected cases to health facilities.

41,564 people (including 15,575 woman and 11,989 children) were reached by community agents with Ebola awareness messages.