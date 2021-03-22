UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 1 (15 Feb – 18 Mar 2021)

Highlights

The Government of Guinea, through the Ministry of Health (MoH), declared on February 14 an epidemic of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the municipality of N’zérékoré, sub-prefecture of Gouécké (45km north of N’zérékoré).

As of March 18, 2021, 14 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 deaths, 8 recoveries, and 1 hospitalized the N’zérékoré Epidemiological Treatment Center (EPI-TC).

3,632 people have been inoculated since the official launch of vaccination on February 23, 2021. As a result, the Government has stepped up its efforts to contain the outbreak.

The Head of State has extended the State of Health Emergency for an additional period of 3 months given the overlap between the recent EVD outbreak and the current COVID-19 situation in the country. All other control measures taken by the Guinean government remain in place until further notice, including the current curfew from 11 pm to 4 am. Concerts, fairs and other events leading to large gatherings have been cancelled.