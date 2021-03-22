Guinea

UNICEF Guinea Ebola Situation Report No. 1 (15 Feb – 18 Mar 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • The Government of Guinea, through the Ministry of Health (MoH), declared on February 14 an epidemic of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the municipality of N’zérékoré, sub-prefecture of Gouécké (45km north of N’zérékoré).

  • As of March 18, 2021, 14 cases of Ebola were confirmed in Guinea, including 5 deaths, 8 recoveries, and 1 hospitalized the N’zérékoré Epidemiological Treatment Center (EPI-TC).

  • 3,632 people have been inoculated since the official launch of vaccination on February 23, 2021. As a result, the Government has stepped up its efforts to contain the outbreak.

  • The Head of State has extended the State of Health Emergency for an additional period of 3 months given the overlap between the recent EVD outbreak and the current COVID-19 situation in the country. All other control measures taken by the Guinean government remain in place until further notice, including the current curfew from 11 pm to 4 am. Concerts, fairs and other events leading to large gatherings have been cancelled.

  • UNICEF in support to the Guinean government works closely with the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the National Health Security Agency (ANSS) on the country's response plan in a context of a double health crisis caused by both the COVID-19 and the Ebola epidemics.

Related Content