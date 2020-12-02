UNICEF Guinea COVID-19 Situation Report No. 18: 5 November to 2 December 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 1 st December 2020, 13,143 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, with 12,154 recoveries and 76 deaths.

Within the framework of the new mass screening strategy, coupled with social mobilization, the National Health Security Agency (Agence Nationale de Sécurité Sanitaire - ANSS) screened 22,995 people, 149 of whom were COVID-19 positive, i.e. 0.6% positivity rate.

UNICEF is supporting the Ministry of National Education for the safe schools reopening scheduled for 1st December 2020.

Situation in Numbers

13,143 COVID-19 confirmed cases

76 deaths

2,900,460 children affected by school closures due to COVID-19

USD 9,821,858 funding gap