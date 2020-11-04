UNICEF Guinea COVID-19 Situation Report No. 17: 8 October - 4 November 2020

Situation in Numbers

12,260 COVID-19 confirmed cases

73 deaths

2,900,460 children affected by school closures due to COVID-19

USD 9,821,858 funding gap

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of November 3, 2020, 12,260 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Guinea, compared to 10,901 one month earlier. To date, 10,648 recoveries and 73 deaths have been recorded in care centers nationwide.

The country's positivity index rose slightly from 5.7% in week 41 to 9.4% in week 43.

The National Health Security Agency (ANSS) is considering the implementation of a new strategy based on mass screening and awareness raising, known as "Active search for COVID-19 cases, accompanied by awareness raising in Guinea", with the slogan "Stop the Covid-19, Let's get tested". This innovative strategy will consist in mass screening of people at risk of contracting or transmitting the disease, due to their socio-professional activity or mobility.